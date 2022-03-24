Ghana has handled the Coronavirus excellently - Ofori-Atta explains

Ken Ofori-Atta is the Minister of Finance

Ken Ofori-Atta addresses press

Govt determined to solve economic crisis - Ofori-Atta



COVID-19 has distorted global supply chains - Finance minister



The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has done a good job handling the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated.



According to him, even though major economies of the world have been crippled by the pandemic, Ghana’s situation has been a little better because of its leadership.



“It is too early to say the COVID-19 pandemic is over. But it is good to acknowledge that Ghana has handled it excellently. We have emerged from its deadliest and most economically damaging phase.



“If the measures we have outlined in our economic recovery programme are executed as planned, the Ghanaian economy should return to pre-pandemic levels across most economic indicators by the end of the year," he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta also explained that Ghana, like many countries in the world, has been adversely affected by the ravages of the novel Coronavirus but is on track to returning to a stable level.



"Ladies and Gentlemen, it is important to stress, right from the onset, that the difficulties we are facing in Ghana are not peculiar to Ghana.



"It should also be stressed that several governments in both developed and developing countries are busily coming out with various prescriptions to bring their economies back on track, after the devastating impact of COVID-19 which distorted global supply chains, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war," he added.



Read Ken Ofori-Atta's full speech here:



