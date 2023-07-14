Ghana has made progress in human trafficking prosecution – Gender Ministry

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu

Source: GNA

A Member of the Human Trafficking Management Board, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, says Ghana has made steady progress in the fight against Human Trafficking.

The Clinical Psychologist, during the commemoration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Person (Blue Day), noted that the progress made in fighting transnational crime included the rescuing of victims, training more law enforcement officials and stakeholders on how to deal with cases of Human Trafficking, arrest of perpetrators, convictions, and jail terms.



“There has been significant improvement over the past five years in terms of prosecutions, in 2013 and 2016 we had a total of two convictions each,” she said.



However, from 2017 to date, the number of cases reported is 803 with 797 investigated by the Anti-human trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police and Ghana Immigration Services.



During the same reporting periods, a total of 221 of these cases were prosecuted, 210 individuals have been convicted and sentenced for human trafficking-related offences,” She said.



Madam Ofori-Atta attributed the results to the various legislations, legal instruments, and plan of action that the country had crafted and enacted over the years.

These legislations are the Human Trafficking Act 694 of 2005 and the Human Trafficking Prohibition Regulations of 2015 (LI 2219).



“With regards to legislation, Ghana has enacted the Human Trafficking Act 694 of 2005 and the Human Trafficking Prohibition Regulations of 2015 and the Ministry has also developed the National Plan of Action from 2022-2026. supporting the effective implementation of Act 694,” she added.



Prof Ofori-Atta said despite the successes chalked, some challenges were faced in the fight against human trafficking.



She said to reduce the menace, the Ministry has further trained some 798 law-enforcement officers, 230 Journalists in Accra and beyond, 104 social workers to help deal with the menace.



Mrs Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, lauded the significant rise in the prosecution of cases particularly that of child trafficking.

She said the feat had put Ghana on tier two global ranking, saying this showed the Government’s efforts and commitment to end human trafficking.



“It shows how we have demonstrated commitment to fight against human trafficking, yielding greater results in the number of prosecutions gained and the number of victims rescued,” she said.



In 2022, a total number of 108 cases were reported and investigated by our law enforcement officials, 31 cases were prosecuted involving 57 individuals, 37 convictions cases of human trafficking with 10 cases for child labour and 10 for other related offences.



The Minister advised NGOs and activists to follow standard operating procedures and protocols to fight Human trafficking.