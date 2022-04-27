Ghana has not forgotten so soon - Disgruntled Menzgold customers call for Stonebwoy's arrest

Stonebwoy endorsed Nam1's Menzgold

Many lose investments in Menzgold Ghana

All necessary security outfits should arrest persons linked to SidiCoinNFT, Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold



Nam1 linked to new gold-investment scheme



Some disgruntled customers of the defunct gold-trading company, Menzgold Ghana, have sent a reminder to award-winning dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, that they have not forgotten his role in putting them through their current plights.



According to the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers, Stonebwoy should not deceive himself that he can easily re-introduce another investment of similar fashion to Menzgold to his huge fan-base and get away with it.



“Ghana has not forgotten so soon that Livingstone Etse Satekla alias Stonebwoy was one of the lead brand ambassadors for the botched MenzGold investment where in a similar fashion he and others lured their followers into investing in MenzGold which has resulted in the deaths of not less than 179 victims with many others down with various degrees of ailments,” portions of the statement said, reports classfmonline.com.

The group has since called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Stonebwoy for endorsing and promoting an unlicensed financial scheme called SidiCoinNFT.



Stonebwoy recently announced the new investment scheme via a tweet but the coalition wants even stiffer punitive actions to be taken against the dancehall: to be stripped of any “national or corporate award” he has earned.



“It should be noted that Stonebwoy has over 2.8 million followers on Twitter, over 3.1 million followers on Facebook and over 4 million followers on Instagram and as such we must not take his influence lightly.



“This unlicensed sidicoinNFT has been structured in almost the same manner as MenzGold was. Their legal terms, purity of gold of the coin being offered, fixed percentages of dividends one is assured, and language of their terms and conditions cleverly tells you that this business is a Nam1- made- scam,” the statement co-signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Vice-President, Francis Owusu, added.



The group further expressed shock and disappointment in the dancehall artiste for continuously supporting such initiatives, especially when it is linked to the same person.

“Media reports that this new scheme belongs to Nam1 is not doubtful and as victims of MenzGold we cannot understand why this gentleman has been a bi-annual innovator, creator and father of modern day schemes in Ghana and our state authorities continue to look on helplessly in bringing him and his assigns including Stonebwoy to face full justice,” it added.



The group also wants all relevant security to investigate and arrest all the people linked to the new SidiCoinNFT investment.



“The relevant security agencies and state authorities to investigate, arrest, and prosecute all those behind this sidicoinNFT and its brand ambassador Stonebwoy without delay,” it added.



In the meantime, the company known as SidiCoin says it is not aware of any company registered under the name SidiCoinNFT in the country.