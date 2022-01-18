Ghana has not signed partnership with UK on 'Operation Dead Meat' - Foreign Affairs ministry clarifies

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sky News tweets about Ghana’s interest in partnership agreement with UK

Rwanda, Ghana named as countries for “Operation Dead Meat”



Government urges for news on Ghana-UK partnership on hosting deportees be ignored



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that, at no point has the government of Ghana engaged with the United Kingdom on a supposed “Operation Dead Meat.”



According to a statement from the ministry, the operation “contains, among others, a measure supposedly being drawn up by UK authorities to "send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for processing and resettlement’."



The statement added that the government is therefore not considering any such thing whether now or in the future.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on any such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future,” it said in part.

It went on to state that the ministry had earlier debunked a false information that was being peddled by Sky News, on Twitter, last year, adding that the position of the government on the matter has not changed.



“It is recalled in this regard that the Ministry on the 8th of September, 2021 debunked in a tweet a news item on Sky News UK about a possible Ghana interest in a partnership agreement with the UK to host deported or returned migrants of Third Countries from the UK.



“The position of the Government has not changed and the Ministry advises that any publication that implies otherwise should be ignored,” it added.



Read the full statement below:



