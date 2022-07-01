Ghana has now become a loss making entity under Akufo Addo - Policy analyst

Mr. Abdul Wahab Sulleyman is a public policy analyst

A public policy analyst, Mr. Abdul Wahab Sulleyman has jabbed President Akufo-Addo describing his tenure since 2017 as a "loss making entity".

According to him, the president has turned the profit footing era recorded in the erstwhile Mahama administration into a loss one.



The policy analyst has hinged his view on the "streak of losses being recorded in most State-Owned Enterprises (SoEs) ever since the Nana Addo/Bawumia led government took over power from NDC", coupled with the current state of the economy.



Mr. A.W Sulleyman has also said "Ghana International Bank (GIB), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana is the latest SoE coming to confirm that, current managers of the Ghanaian economy have no clue about how to govern, protect the public purse and make life better for the ordinary Ghanaians who toiled to bring them to power".



"It has thus now become obvious to the very doubtful voters that, the 2016 electoral rhetoric from NPP that Nana Addo and his men are competent, was nothing more than complete ruse, and a cunning deception that was designed to trick Ghanaians for electoral purposes".



He has also descended heavily on governor of Bank of Ghana(BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison accusing him of unskillfully handling the monetary policy, steering current hardships Ghanaians are currently going through.

The policy analyst has gone ahead and says "the performance of the Ghana International Bank(GIB) from 2017 provides even much clearer evidence.



Data from the audited accounts of GIB show that, the Bank slipped from the position of a profit making SoE in 2016 when NDC was in office, to a loss making SoE with the Nana Addo/Bawumia government", and has expressed as worrying the quantum of losses that are being recorded.



Elaborating further he said "data shared by Mr. Bright Simons of Imani Africa and the profit after tax from 5-year records of comparative data in their published Statement of Financial Position reveal that, while in 2016, GIB made a profit of about $17m, over the years of mismanagement under Governor Addison, all the gains/profits have been whittled away into the negatives and the Bank is now in a nosedive making a collosal loss of $16.5million as at the year ending 31st December 2020".



Noting that under the NDC tenure the country had made $17m profit in 2016; however, under the governing NPP tenure the country has made $16.5m loss in 2020.



He continued and accused government of "milking to death, tripling the staff cost by recruiting cronies who did not add any value except to draw huge salaries after inheriting a profit-making entity".

He also said the said losses cannot be blamed on COVID-19 or Russian-Ukraine war because the losses begun before both situations.



Find below the rest of the statement:



"State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are part of the micro units of the macro economy of Ghana. If that's anything to go by, then we dare say that Ghana has been in crisis ever since NPP took over the reins of government.



It is sad how we throw money away in reckless abandon for political expediency.



For instance, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK regulator, is said to have fined GIB an amount of £5.8m for "allegedly failing its Anti-money laundering controls".

The fact that current managers of this administration could so easily accept the charges and admit guilt without contesting the charges/allegations speak to the incompetence, if not criminal negligence of BoG and the government of Ghana under Nana Addo. This matter could have so easily been fought off if a legal defense was put up.



Reason being that, except to say there was risk as a result of the alleged 'regulatory breaches', there was no actual evidence of money laundering for which Ghana should be slapped with a fine of £5.8m.



But because the said audit period was between January 2012 and December 2016, under the erstwhile NDC administration, current managers of the economy thought it was a golden opportunity to admit guilt and blame it on NDC thereby making them look bad.



Governor Addison and his people have failed in their fiduciary responsibility to the bank and the people of Ghana.



This therefore sound to me more like criminal negligence of duty leading to willful financial loss.

Dr. Ernest Addison must be told to move out of the realms of politics and focus on the professional requirements of his work because if Ghana was operating on a Profit and Loss basis, it would have been declared bankrupt and auctioned out for pittance".