12
Menu
News

'Ghana has seen unprecedented growth under his leadership' – Bishop TD Jakes eulogizes Akufo Addo

Bishop TD Jakes (left) And President Akufo Addo (right).png Bishop TD Jakes (left) and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Wed, 16 Feb 2022 Source: ghbase.com

President Akufo-Addo’s reign, according to American Bishop TD Jakes, has seen extraordinary social and political advancement.

The Potter’s House Bishop declared this ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s official visit to the megachurch on his 10-day tour.

Bishop TD Jakes praised the Ghanaian leader’s leadership qualities in an official welcome video, claiming Ghana has reinvented itself as a shining beacon of democracy on the continent.

“His Excellency’s administration in Ghana has experienced remarkable social and political growth,” TD Jakes stated.

President Akufo-Addo will be a Special Guest at the International Leadership Summit Masterclass at the Potter’s House.

Source: ghbase.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: