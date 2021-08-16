Ghana has the capacity to diagnose both Ebola and Marbug – GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director of the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said although the outbreak of Marbug and Ebola in the West Africa Region present some more challenges to the Public Health system in Ghana, it is it is fully equipped to identify symptoms.



According to the GHS, Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Abogye, the country’s epidemic and response system are on course since the outbreak of Coronavirus.



“Generally, Ghana’s epidemic preparedness and response system has been in action since the onset of Covid-19 and are the same structures for response to any cases of Ebola or Marburg.



“Ghana has the capacity to diagnose both disease conditions,” Dr Patrick Kuma-Abogye noted at a press briefing on Sunday, August 15.

The statement follows a first confirmed case of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Ghana's western neighbour, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday, August 15.



Guinea also became the first West African country to record the Marbug virus after recording its first case on August 9.



The Health Service as part of efforts to ensure any possible cases in Ghana, said “alerts have been sent across regions in the preparedness and response activities”.



Aside sensitizing citizens about the diseases, the GHS said it is working with the Ghana Immigration Service to ensure illegal entrants into Ghana are appropriately screened.



The GHS Director adviced that safety protocols such as washing of hands, wearing of nose masks, and the use of sanitisers must be observed to curb the increase of the virus.