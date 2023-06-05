0
Ghana has the political will to transform land administration – Owusu-Bio

Benito Owusu Bio13121213131313 Benito Owusu-Bio is the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, is optimistic that Ghana has the political will to transform Land administration system in the country.

The Deputy Minister made this declaration during his presentation at one of Ghana’s sessions at the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) working week 2023 in Orlando Florida.

The Deputy Minister led a delegation of Ghanaian surveyors to attend the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) working week which was scheduled for May 28 to June 1, 2023 on the theme "Protecting Our World, Conquering Frontiers"

Owusu-Bio during the session also exchanged pleasantries with the President of FIG, Surv. Diane Dumashie.

At one of the technical sessions, the Ministry presented a paper on "Land Administration and Management in Ghana, the emerging trends". The presentation was done by the Technical Director-Lands, Maxwell Adu-Nsarfoa which was followed by an open discussion on land issues in Ghana.

In attendance were the Deputy Executive Secretaries of Lands Commission as well as the presidents of Ghana Institution of Surveyors and Licenced Surveyors Association.

