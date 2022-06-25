Ghana headed in wrong direction under Akufo-Addo - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo – NPP founding member



Special Prosecutor has made no difference in corruption fight - Nyaho-Tamakloe



Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has opined that Ghana is heading in the wrong direction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the helm.



Asked whether Ghana was headed the wrong direction, he responded: "absolutely, I have said that time and again. We are not going in the (right) direction, at least as long as my political party is concerned, the New Patriotic Party."



Nyaho-Tamakloe pointed specifically to the area of corruption where he insists the government is doing close to nothing to prosecute the numerous cases that have come up.



In an interview with TV3 earlier this week, he lamented the slow pace of work by the Special Prosecutor, questioning what the SP has been doing since he took office.

“What has he done since he came in … he has been there close to a year… The Special Prosecutor has been in office for over a year now; tell me, what he has done?



He stated further that the president "has lost touch with the people," adding: "the Akufo-Addo that I knew is not the one I see now. A lot has changed, especially when you talk of corruption.



"Series of examples and cases that are so clear cases that should be sent to court (but nothing happens),” the trained soldier said.



“They behave as if Ghana is a toy that is being joked with, this is a nation, with people in it, people who have handled this country before, and if you feel you want to handle this country, then you must know exactly what you are doing,” he added.



