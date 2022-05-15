50
Menu
News

Ghana in crisis, nothing to show for over US$3.5bn borrowed - Mahama pokes government

John Mahama Dramani Dr.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama pokes government

Mahama speaks to Ugandan channel

Mahama talks about re-contesting in 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has poked the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government accusing it of running the country into a crisis.

He added in an interview with Ugandan channel, NBS TV, that Ghana was running into debt and government had nothing to show for its wanton borrowing.

"It's been around six years so far (that he left office). The country is in crisis. We are running into debt. The government has borrowed in excess of 270 billion cedis, and there is nothing to show for it," he stressed.

Mahama addressed a wide range of issues in the interview from his time as president, through to his time out of office and plans to recontest in the elections.

Earlier this month, he delivered a lecture on the state of the nation dubbed "Ghana At A Crossroads," in which he slammed government on a series of issues - from economic mismanagement, abuse of democratic institutions and the promise to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) if elected in 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: