'Ghana is becoming Sodom and Gomorrah' – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh slams clergy, politicians

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach has lamented the spate of moral decadence in the country with the active complicity of some members of the clergy.

In his sermon during the 31st December 2022 watchnight service in Accra, he likened the case of present-day Ghana to Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah.



Ghana is becoming Sodom and Gomorrah in the things that sometime ago we stone, we rebuke, we chastise people about, we try to massage it politically now, shame on our politicians.



Unfortunately shame on our pastors too who know the truth but cannot speak he truth because of pittance, because of pittance we know the truth but we cannot speak the truth, shame on our pastors, shame on the clergy, shame on my colleagues, my brothers, shame on all of us, we have missed it.”



He stressed that the chase for pittance had made the congregation desolate in pain.



He also spoke on how some members of the clergy seemed to owe allegiance to political parties and thus continued to keep mute over corrupt acts being perpetrated by some politicians.





Rev'd Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach has cautioned some members of the Clergy over their allegiance to political parties and keeping mute over corrupt acts being perpetrated by some politicians.#GhanaNewsAgency #GNA pic.twitter.com/p1NdQ6Wpvg — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) January 1, 2023

Most Ghanaians entered the year engaging in either Watchnight services in places of worship dotted around the country or at entertainment joints to welcome the New Year.



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.



The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.



SARA