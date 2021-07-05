Ghana is becoming scary – Citizens react to the murder of Uber driver

An Uber driver has been murdered at Feyiase in the Asanti Region

In the wake of yet another unsolved murder case in the country, Ghanaians have raised concern over the high level of insecurity in parts of the country.



Reports gathered by GhanaWeb indicate that an Uber driver identified as Israel Agyei Manu was found beheaded with some parts of his body missing at Feyiase New Site in the Asanti Region last Saturday.



The deceased who until his death was a headteacher at a private school in Atonsu, was found dead in front of an uncompleted building at Feyiase on Saturday, July 3, 2021.



The news of the murder of the Uber driver has once again sparked public outcry over the increase in criminal cases in the country.

Reacting to this, a Facebook user by the name Victor Aheto wrote: “The bloodshed is becoming too much in the land. It's very, very sad. Leadership should act because citizens need good security to go about their normal economic activities. Thank you.”



Another, named Ras Tsali added: “Our loved GHANA is now becoming very scary these days under the lawless lawyer.”



A third Facebook user wrote: “What at all is happening in Ghana. When you say #FixTheCountry they will tell you to fix yourself. Too much insecurity. The security forces are also aiming at civilians.”



There have been calls to the security services to step up efforts to ensure that lives and properties are protected. Some persons including Security Analysts have argued that the police service is not on top of our game.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, however, disagrees with this assertion.



In June 2021, he noted that “We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.”

