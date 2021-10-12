Ghana is blessed to have ‘humble extraordinary’ Mahama – Top Nigerian prophet meets JM

John Mahama meets with Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla

• Ghana is blessed to have a leader like John Dramani Mahama

• This is the view of Nigerian preacher, Joshua Iginla



• He recently met with Mahama whiles visiting Ghana



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday (October 11, 2021) hosted the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Nigerian Prophet Joshua Iginla, at his residence in Accra.



According to the Prophet, he was thankful that Ghanaians and the former President had hosted him in an extraordinary way.



In a post on his verified Facebook handle, he described the former President as “really an intriguing person with an extraordinary personality, having seen how humble, good-hearted and filled with wisdom he is.”

He added: “I can only bless the name of the Lord on his behalf and on behalf of Ghanaians to have such a wonderful gift as a man amidst them.”



Mahama has meanwhile announced the next leg of his ‘Thank You’ tours which will take him to five regions within a space of eight days.



He will start off in the Eastern Region today (October 12, 2021) move to the Western and Central Regions then cross over to the Volta Region and complete the tour in the Oti Region on October 19, 2021.



Full message of Prophet Iginla



BEING HOSTED WITH PURE LOVE AND HUMILITY BY FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA OF GHANA.

He that receiveth a prophet in the name of a prophet shall receive a prophet's reward; (Mathew 10:41).



I am heartily thankful to the wonderful people of Ghana and the Former President of Ghana His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to have hosted me in an extraordinary way.



I felt homely and dearly loved and I must say His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is really an intriguing person with an extraordinary personality, having seen how humble, good hearted and filled with wisdom he his, I can only bless the name of the Lord on his behalf and on behalf of Ghanaians to have such a wonderful gift as a man amidst them.



With an open heart of Love, I pray for the unity among leaders in Ghana. Ghanaians are wonderful people and Ghana is a bless Country.