Ghana is expensive; I spent more than GH¢15,000 in three weeks - UK based Ghanaian

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian, Kwame Case has revealed that he spent over GH¢15,000 on his three-week visit to Ghana this year.

In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Kwame sympathized with Ghanaians who make GH¢1500 monthly, and complained about the high cost of living in Ghana, presently.

According to Kwame, he bought a pack of rice for GH¢25 in 2021, but he could not finish it. In 2022, Kwame Case said he bought the same pack for GH¢40, and he was not satisfied.

“I came to Ghana with a budget but I overspent. Fuel, water, everything is expensive. I don’t know whether it is the air that they pump as fuel for us these days. I spent GH¢400 on fuel almost every day.

Ghana is expensive. I feel sorry for some people living in Ghana because some are doing well, but what about those making GH¢1500 a month with a family of four. How will they survive?,” Kwame quizzed.

Moreover, Kwame stated that he could never survive on a GH¢15,000 salary in Ghana at this rate. He mentioned that Ghana has become a place for the rich.

“Ghana is a good place to live if you own a company. If you live on hand-to-mouth, then you better find a way out.”

"I can’t survive on GH¢15,000 monthly in Ghana. Maybe it is because I don’t live there but I spend a lot whenever I visit Ghana,” he told DJ Nyaami.

