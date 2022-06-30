Ghana is experiencing 5th wave of Covid-19 – KCCR virologist

File photo: Covid-19

COVID -19 cases surge

GHS worried over rising COVID-19 cases among children under 15



Ghanaians are advised to wear face masks



A virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr. Michael Owusu, has revealed that the country is currently experiencing its fifth wave of the coronavirus.



According to him, the new variant of the virus is likely to affect about 90 per cent of the population as compared to the previous variants.



He said the reintroduction of COVID-19 safety precautions will be one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“Although I do not believe the new variant will be very deadly, I do believe it will be the most highly transmissible variant yet. As the pattern changes, I am looking forward to the President relooking at the E.I. again and possibly announcing some changes, especially in the control measures.



“…I have observed that with this current wave, we are in the fifth wave now,” Myjoyonline quoted Dr Michael Owusu.



He also urged Ghanaians to take their vaccines as it has proven to be effective.



“I can’t understand why people believe the vaccine is laced by the west. Look at me; I’ve had all my doses and I’m sitting here very healthy. There is even proof from the East that the vaccine is effective, so people’s attitude makes no sense to me. Just because President Akufo-Addo is not telling you to wear a mask does not mean you cannot judge the situation for yourself.



“Unfortunately, people who choose to mask up in public places are targeted by society. People pass judgment on those who are simply doing their best to look after themselves and others,” the KNUST lecturer observed.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases after the government eased mandatory protocols.



Figures from the Ghana Health Service' COVID-19 portal indicate that, as of June 13, 2022, the country had 1,064 active cases and had administered a total of 16,396,820 vaccine doses.



Per the Ghana Health Service portal, 11 regions have active cases, namely; the Volta, Oti, Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Bono East, Western, Brong Ahafo, Upper West, and Upper East regions.



In total, Ghana has recorded 164,541 cases with 1,448 deaths.



The Ghana Health Service has also called on Ghanaians to wear their face masks and adhere to safety precautions to avoid the spread and contraction of COVID-19.