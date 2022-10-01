Ghana is for all of us; not for Akufo-Addo, his family and cronies – Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, has asked Ghanaians to continue to seek accountability from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite his refusal to listen to advice.

He is particularly concerned about the economic downturn that Ghana finds itself in, which effect he says could lead to a crash of the entire system.



In the midst of the challenges, he is worried that the president is not listening to counsel and is being allowed to run the country as he sees fit. That status quo he says must change.



“You advise him, he doesn’t take it. There is nothing left for you to do but to be quiet and watch him.



“It is our country; it belongs to all of us and it is about time we stand up and stop behaving as if the country belongs to the President and his friends and family and cronies and we are just guest workers in it.



“We are not. If we don’t speak up now. There will be nothing left, pretty much right now, nothing left,” he said in an interview on Joy FM, September 29.

Amoako Baah despite being a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has been very critical of the president and his government especially with their handling of the economy.



Rising cost of living, galloping inflation and a depreciating Ghana Cedi are some of the main pointers to the economic crisis that Ghanaians are putting up with.



The government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for a reported US$3 billion rescue facility to help stabilize the economy and reset it on the path of growth.



Government has partly blamed the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the headwinds, insisting that all was being done to stem the tide.



