Ghana is in a desperate state, gov’t must act now – Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

A former National Security Advisor, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has warned that Ghana should prepare for what is ahead of the nation because the signs are clear on the streets.

The former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces said Ghana is in danger due to the increasing number of unemployed youth.



Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah made the observations in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Thursday.



“We are sitting on a huge time bomb. It is as if we are a nation of mad brainless people. We have so many mad people on the street yet we are buying land cruisers. We have so many unemployed youths unemployed on the streets, yet we do not care,” he said.



He warned that “so many children on the streets are a danger. People are begging for arms on the streets. Ordinary people don’t have a place to lay their heads, all these are dangers and signs of hard days ahead of us”.

He further noted that “it [uprising] could happen because the situation is bad. Children are dying. People are going to Libya and dying on the road. The world is desperate now and can’t go on like this”.



“If I, a single man, could build a school for this nation, how come an entire state or government cannot do that?”



Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah explained that “we are a Christian and loving nation, we should not be stealing when we get to the top”.



“I swear, if we don’t change, it [uprising] will happen if we keep thinking like this. Now it’s a matter of life and death”.