Ghana is in a state of disarray - Dr Duffuor

Dr. Duffuor accuses the government of censoring the media
Prices of goods are increasing, Former Finance minister
E-Levy will worsen the plight of Ghanaians, Dr. Duffuor
Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said Ghana is in a state of disarray due to current happenings in the country.
According to him, the country was in disorder because coupled with the economic hardships it has created, the government is now censoring the media.
The former finance minister, in a statement, shared on his Twitter handle, added that in addition to the difficulties being faced by Ghanaians the government is also keen on implementing the E-Levy which would worsen the plight of the masses.
“Our country is in a state of disarray. From inflation to strike actions and media censorship, we continue to experience dreadful challenges while the gov't is focused on milking more taxes from desperate people. The gov't must sit up,” he wrote.
In relation to this, former President John Dramani Mahama, recently lamented what he describes as the growing criminalization of speech and journalism under the current government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
“... in the space of less than two weeks, four people have suffered police action, criminalising their right to free speech. As Attorney General at the time, who led the repeal of the criminal libel law, in order that citizens could freely express their views, it is unconscionable to be suppressing the rights and criminalising the speech of citizens and journalists. It is even more worrying when the power of the state is used as a pliant tool in this intimidating endeavour,” Mr Mahama said.
Read tweet of Dr Duffuor below
Our country is in a state of disarray. From inflation to strike actions and media censorship, we continue to experience dreadful challenges while the gov't is focused on milking more taxes from a desperate people. The gov't must sit up. pic.twitter.com/RIpyGkE7mv— Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (@DrDuffuor) February 15, 2022
View his Timepath below:
- E-Levy not withdrawn, bill will be reamended - Majority Leader
- Customers appetite for online banking reduces
- NDC MPs supporting us to pass E-levy – NPP MP alleges
- E-Levy: Free SHS will be canceled if we go to IMF – NPP MP alleges
- Accept E-levy or Free SHS will be cancelled – Okyere Baafi claims
- Read all related articles