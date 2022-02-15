Ghana is in a state of disarray - Dr Duffuor

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Duffuor accuses the government of censoring the media

Prices of goods are increasing, Former Finance minister



E-Levy will worsen the plight of Ghanaians, Dr. Duffuor



Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said Ghana is in a state of disarray due to current happenings in the country.



According to him, the country was in disorder because coupled with the economic hardships it has created, the government is now censoring the media.



The former finance minister, in a statement, shared on his Twitter handle, added that in addition to the difficulties being faced by Ghanaians the government is also keen on implementing the E-Levy which would worsen the plight of the masses.



“Our country is in a state of disarray. From inflation to strike actions and media censorship, we continue to experience dreadful challenges while the gov't is focused on milking more taxes from desperate people. The gov't must sit up,” he wrote.

In relation to this, former President John Dramani Mahama, recently lamented what he describes as the growing criminalization of speech and journalism under the current government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“... in the space of less than two weeks, four people have suffered police action, criminalising their right to free speech. As Attorney General at the time, who led the repeal of the criminal libel law, in order that citizens could freely express their views, it is unconscionable to be suppressing the rights and criminalising the speech of citizens and journalists. It is even more worrying when the power of the state is used as a pliant tool in this intimidating endeavour,” Mr Mahama said.



