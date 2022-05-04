Ghana is in 'dire crisis', and I’m the ‘coach’ to change things - Mahama touts credentials

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will collapse if Ghanaians again vote the NPP into power.

He expressed shock and described as ‘shameful’ how Ghana’s economy has become in recent times – but said if, given the chance to rule again, things will change.



Mr Mahama, however, tagged himself as a ‘tactician coach’ who is ever ready to make the necessary changes to ensure that Ghana regains its promising economy.



“The state of our nation is dire and crisis-ridden but in the last few weeks happenings in the football arena have taught us what can happen if we change course and do the right things. This lesson came in the shape of our gallant Black Stars who secured qualification to the 2022 World Cup by defeating a much fancied and vaunted rival.”



“Dismissed, vilified, and disparaged after their poor showing at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the management of the team affected badly needed changes, which provided a new sense of purpose and direction, the culmination of which is the qualification to the Qatar World Cup in 2022.”



“Today, that qualification has provided a glimmer of hope on a very gloomy national horizon. Congratulations once again Gallant Black Stars! My prayers and support will always be with you.”

“The Black Stars journey to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals provides useful lessons on which we can model responses to the socio-economic disaster of today. If a team written off by pundits can reinvent itself, work together under the right leadership, and attain international glory; then the answers to our present woes are not far-fetched, they are within us to achieve.”



“If we work hard at it together – under exemplary and selfless leadership willing to make the right choices and the right calls – we will emerge out of this current crisis better and more united as a nation.” Mr Mahama said at a lecture dubbed Ghana at a crossroad on Monday, May 2, 2022.



To him, Ghana can only ‘crash’ if its citizens display the ‘I don’t charisma attitude toward national developments.



“Failure is not an option. We have in our hands, an opportunity to act and do so quickly – at this crossroads – to return hope to our motherland,” he reiterated