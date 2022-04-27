Ghana is in reverse, I’m always eager to leave the country- Qatar-based Ghanaian

Adeline Quainoo and host of the interview

Source: SVTV Africa

A Qatar-based Ghanaian, Adeline Quainoo, has stated that Ghana’s growth seems to reverse, unlike other countries.

In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Adeline compared Qatar’s fast development rate to Ghana. She indicated that she’s much more comfortable in the Arab country than in Ghana because basic amenities are a problem.



“Whenever I come back to Ghana, the country is in the reverse mode because I don’t get it. When I came here in 2009, the roads were small, but now you can see a big difference."



You can see new companies and developments. But things are collapsing in Ghana. The roads are not good, not even streetlights,” she said on Daily Hustle Worldwide.

Adeline added that she’s always eager to go back to Qatar whenever she is in Ghana. According to her, life in Qatar is much more comfortable than in Ghana.



“I’m always eager to come to Qatar because I’m comfortable here. I feel stressed in Ghana. It is difficult to have a comfortable life with the basic amenities,” she added.



Speaking about what Qatar knows about Ghana, Adeline disclosed that the West African country is famous for its football stars. However, it is not a destination for vacation or Arab tourists.