Ghana is indeed at a crossroads but Mahama can't be the one to offer direction - Nsafoah Poku

Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Policies and Research, Kojo Nsafoah Poku

Poku says Mahama is the wrong person to say that Ghana is at a crossroads

Mahama said nothing new at his 'Ghana is at a crossroads' event - Poku



Akufo-Addo has run Ghana into a mess – Mahama



The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Policies and Research, Kojo Nsafoah Poku, says he agrees with the assertion of ex-President Mahama that Ghana is at a crossroads, but he (Mahama) can not be the one to offer the country direction.



Nsafoah Poku said that Mahama could not lead the country out of the current challenges because he (Mahama) was once offered the opportunity to lead the country, and he failed.



The executive director, who has stated his intentions of contesting for the New Patriotic Party flagbearship position, added that the former president, because of his records, is the wrong person to say that "Ghana is at a crossroads".

"I agree that Ghana is at a crossroads, but the person (Mahama) who is talking about the crossroads is the wrong person... because he was given the opportunity to lead the country, and he ran the country into a mess," Poku said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further stated that Mahama said nothing new during his speech, and the 13 points the former president gave as solutions to lead the country out of the current challenges are things every Ghanaian is aware of.



"We know that the country is currently challenged, we know that the government's expenditure is high, we know that the government has accepted that some of its decisions were not the best, and so we have to find new solutions. We know all of these things, and we have all accepted it," he added.



Speaking at the National Democratic Congress' 'Ghana at a Crossroads' event, former President John Dramani Mahama said that the mismanagement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government has led to hardships in the economy, which is having a devastating effect on almost all spheres of life of Ghanaians.



Mahama said that in spite of the vast resources at its disposal and the stable economy it inherited, the Akufo-Addo-led administration had steered the country into a mess.