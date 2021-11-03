Ghana is largest medical drone delivery service in the world - Bawumia

File Photo

Ghana is currently the largest medical drone delivery service in the world, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed.

The Vice President lauded the government's efforts to make healthcare adequately accessible to Ghanaians, particularly those in the rural areas, stressing its partnership with Zipline, a leading automated on-demand delivery service for medical supplies in the world.



The drone service is aimed at providing medical supplies faster to patients.



Addressing a gathering at Ashesi University Tuesday evening on the theme ''Transforming An Economy Through Digitization: The Ghana Story'', Dr. Bawumia touted the achievements of the government since it commenced the drone health delivery service.

''Ghana was the second country in Africa after Rwanda to implement the delivery of medical supplies through drones. There are four Zipline distribution centers currently...and these four centers deliver about on average, they do 100 flights a day. This December, we will add two more centers at Anum in the Eastern Region to cover all of the Afram plains and 90% of the Volta Region and then we will add a center in Kete-Krachi which will cover Oti Region and three districts in Bono East and North-East Gonja district of Savannah...'', he said.



He further noted that the modernization of this health sector has made Ghana the ''largest medical drone delivery service in the world''.



''What is even more impressive is that the drone centers are 100 percent manned by talented young Ghanaians [100%]. They are the flight operators and everything and it is really a sight to behold when you see them in action'', he elatedly stated.