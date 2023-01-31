Ghana is led by people with no integrity – Youth Activist

National President of the GhanaFirst Crusaders Movement, Delasi Justice Havi

National President of the GhanaFirst Crusaders Movement, Delasi Justice Havi, has lashed out at the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party for what he describes as governance failure.

The Youth Activist believes the current handlers of the administration of the country are leaders with self-fulfilling interests.



In a recent discussion on the e.tv Ghana’s Campus Dialogue with host Sefah Danquah, he expressed disbelief in the current administration as he debriefed the current state of the country concerning the current financial crisis.



He indicated that the ruling NPP party has little disregard for the plights of Ghanaians.



“This conversation about Ghana’s domestic debt exchange programme has been something so disheartening and disgraceful. The question should be how did we get here as a country? In this current administration we have people who don’t have integrity, people who are leading with attitude and as arrogant as anything. They’ve also proven and chosen to do things in their own way and don’t think about anyone,” he cried.

“We have a President who has his cousin as the Finance Minister and surrounded and paraded himself with friends chronic and so for that matter will not be able to take the boldest decisions,” he added.



Meanwhile, speakers at a public forum on Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have accused the government of placing too much emphasis on restructuring debt in its attempt to tackle the economic crisis instead of employing fiscal consolidation and structural reforms as a cure.



According to them, the country must adopt a “triangular approach” of reducing domestic debt as well as fiscal and structural adjustments to tackle the economic crisis and secure a US$3 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is hoped that the facility will stabilise the economy which is currently choked with debts totalling GH¢467 billion as of December 2022.