Ghana is moving towards a dangerous path – MP

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Superintendent Retired Peter Lanchene Toobu has averred that Ghana is moving towards a dangerous path following the rise in criminal activities in the country in recent times.



He said Ghanaians are living in fear because the country is becoming insecure.



The former police officer expressed shock at how these criminals gather the courage to open fire in public to rob them.



He said this calls for concern and the Inspector-General of Police must work to ensure that Ghana remains the peaceful country it is noted for.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue on Saturday, June 19, 2021, he said, “The level of impunity demonstrated by these criminals call for concern and as for me, whoever becomes IGP tomorrow and whoever is still on the seat now, all we are saying is that Ghana needs to be peaceful as it used to be. Let’s go back to where we were. The direction we are going now is quite dangerous because it can be a catalyst for many other things to happen,” he said on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He furthered that “Ghana is becoming insecure…there are security levels…where we are today, the rising level is our concern…The bravado at which these people commit crimes these days; broad daylight robbery that in the midst of people, you can attack, shoot and kill and take away what you want, that is not the kind of robberies Ghanaians are used to so when it is happening and people are crying I don’t expect us to be defensive.”



A hawker and police escort, Constable Emmanuel Osei, were shot dead by robbers at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14.



The robbers bolted with his gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The bullion van driver sustained degrees of injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital where he received medical attention.



Meanwhile, the police have placed a GH¢20,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.