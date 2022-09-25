‘Ghana is my country’ – Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on calls for his exile

Kofi Adoma

Ace broadcast Journalist with Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has responded to suggestions that he exiles from the country.

There have been calls from some Ghanaians asking the host of Angel FM’s flagship programme Anopa Bofoↄ morning show to consider staying outside Ghana and possibly staying off social media.



The calls come after the journalist narrowly escaped death from an attack by some unknown assailants at Agbogba, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, where he was attacked with sharp objects and was nearly set ablaze.



The incident occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022, while he was driving on the Agbogba-Kwabenya road within the Ga East Municipality on his way from his Kutunse residence.



He managed to escape from the hands of the perpetrators into a nearby shop where he was provided protection before being rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, who doubles as the Director of News of the Accra-based Angel FM has since been off duty and is reportedly out of the country.

Considering this development, the former Adom FM journalist confirmed that people have been sending him messages privately advising him not to return to the West African Country to protect his precious life.



The suggestions were in reference to a revelation the Journalist once made on one of his shows on Angel FM/TV that his life was under threat following messages he received from strangers. He added that he reported the matter to the police but to no avail.



Nonetheless, Kofi Adoma in response has hinted at a possible return to the country and his job stating that “Ghana is my country,” adding that “I am a media person” therefore he is entitled to live in the country.



“I keep getting these messages Braa Kofi don’t come to Ghana again, stay off social media. My answers, Ghana is my country, I am a media person,” Kofi Adoma Nwanwani made these known in one of his posts on Facebook on Thursday, September 22, 2022.