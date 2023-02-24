22
Menu
News

‘Ghana is not a trial ground to correct your mistakes’- NPP man rubbishes Mahama’s comeback dream

John Mahama NDC 2.png John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Ackom, a lecturer at the Ghana Communications Technical University (GCTUA, has urged Ghanaians not to consider former president John Dramani Mahama for the presidency again.

He contends that John Mahama does not merit a second chance to lead the nation since he has been using it as a testing ground for his policies.

In an interview with Wontumi TV on February 23, 2023, he asserted that the former president oversaw the country's retrogression during his administration, thus, he has nothing to give the nation.

“When you look at how the New Patriotic Party has managed the economy and you listen to someone who has ruled the country before and calling on Ghanaians to give him a chance again, then you realize how worrying it is.

“If it had to be a different individual, then we can say he’s bringing new ideas on board but the same person who couldn’t perform when given the opportunity? It is worrying.

“Every day he complains about making mistakes, we all make mistakes but there are certain mistakes which are unpardonable. The nation is not a trial place where you will learn to correct your mistakes,” he said.

Meanwhile, John Mahama has declared his intention to run for a third consecutive time for the presidency.

On February 22, forms were picked on his behalf by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare. Mahama is expected to address the media in due course to formally announce his bid.

Mahama’s political roots date as far back as the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.



AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: