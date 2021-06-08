Ghana is not serious about tackling road accidents - Nana Kay

Communication team member of the NPP, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay)

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has said that Ghana as a country is not serious about fighting road accidents.

According to him, much attention has been given to other issues at the neglect of road accidents which is claiming the lives of more people in the country.



He expressed this view during a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“We are not concerned about road accidents as a country. Look at how we have invested in free SHS, COVID-19, etc. I laugh when I see road accidents. If you observe how sprinter drivers and bus drivers drive on the road and the police do not do anything about it, it really tells us that we are not serious about road accidents”.

According to the latest accident statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, a total of 216 persons lost their lives in Ghana in the month of May 2021.



This figure represents a 26.32% increment in the number of deaths recorded last year.



In total, 1250 have died from road accidents from January to May 2021