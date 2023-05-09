Ghana is now a galamsey republic under Nana Addo and Bawumia – MP

File photo

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to claims by the Chief of New Denkyira Obuasi, Nana Agyei Nkyere II, that some government officials, soldiers, policemen, and pastors are deeply involved in galamsey.

The lawmaker says the allegation by the traditional ruler is not surprising but only a confirmation of what is already known.



In his remarks, the chief wants the formation of task forces by chiefs in their communities to check illegal mining since those in charge have failed to fight it because of their involvement.



For the chief, this would help protect our water bodies and forests for future generations' benefit and save them from being blamed by posterity.



He said this during the observation of the Akwasidae festival.



"The fight against galamsey must not be seen as political because it affects every Ghanaian," he said.

He added that not only have illegal mining activities destroyed the water bodies and degraded our forests, but has also adversely affected the livelihood of the good people.



Reacting to this in a tweet, Dr. Apaak said it would be important for this country to be rescued from the NPP before it becomes a galamsey republic.



He said under this administration, government appointees, pastors, soldiers, and police officers are all part of the galamsey.



He believes it will take the NDC government to rescue Ghana from the hands of this administration.



"Under the corrupt, reckless, duplicitous galamsey Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't, we may as well be a republic of galamsey. Well, if gov't officials, soldiers, police, and pastors are deeply involved in galamsey, what does that make us? Walahi, we must rescue and reinstate Ghana!"