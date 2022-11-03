Ghana is on fire; I have a responsibility to help quench it – Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has announced his bid to become the NDC flagbearer

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that Ghana is currently at a stage in its history that can only be described as a house on fire.

He explained however that he is the right man to help quench that fire.



The former Governor of the Bank of Ghana made this known at a brief press conference to officially announce his bid to run for the position of flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the fact that even the youth are unable to get jobs is an indication of how bad the situation is.



“Today, Ghana our house, is on fire and as a citizen, I have the responsibility to help quench this fire. The economy is in shambles, the youth are unemployed and desperate, and Ghanaians everywhere are going through very difficult times, lacking the most basic necessities of life,” he said.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor stressed that the current economic hardships are a sorry state of what Ghana’s founding fathers envisaged for the country and as such, he is ready to help restore the country to its required state.



“This is not what our Founding Fathers envisaged, this is not where a country with immense blessings and resources like Ghana should be. The time for change is NOW,” he added.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s intention to run for the NDC’s flagbearer race makes him the first person to officially announce a bid to contest the country’s largest opposition party’s slot towards the 2024 general elections.



AE/BOG