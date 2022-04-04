Ghana is relatively stable despite a number of threats - Kan Dapaah

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

There is an ongoing investigation to unravel the individuals behind the shooting incident in Bawku - Dapaah

Maintaining peace in Bawku has not been easy - National Security Minister



Criminal activities in the country have declined - National Security Minister



The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has said that despite the recent number of threats and insecurity concerns in the country, Ghana is relatively stable.



According to him, a number of measures have been instituted to ensure the country is continuously stable, adding that night patrols have been deployed while police visibility has increased.



“I want to state that Ghana is relatively stable despite a number of threats, both external and internal, that can potentially undermine security and stability.



“These threats have been prominent in recent times include crime, land chieftaincy disputes, violent extremism, and activity of secessionists,” he said.

He added that there has been a decline in criminal activities in the country as well as with tensions emanating from land-related issues.



“There has been a noticeable decline in criminal activities across the country,” he said in parliament.



Speaking on the Bawku conflict, he said measures have been put in place to curb the situation.



“…there is an ongoing investigation to unravel the individuals behind the shooting incident. We will try to make sure that all persons connected to the shooting incident are arrested as quickly as possible,” he said.



He said maintaining peace in Bawku has not been easy for the security agencies but there is light at the end of the tunnel.