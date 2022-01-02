Ghana is sick – Lawrence Tetteh

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh admonishes against sin in Ghana

Churches in Ghana hold 31st December watch night services



Dr. Lawrence Tetteh preaches about humility



A sick nation – that’s how Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh described Ghana in his New Year’s Eve message.



Whilst delivering his last message for the year 2021 on December 31, Dr. Tetteh said the country, its leaders, and citizens have turned their face away from God and are living a life of wickedness and sin.



He believes, the word of God in 2 Chronicles 7:14 which read, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land’, have been completely forsaken by Ghanaians.

It is for this reason Dr. Tetteh believes Ghanaians are facing the hardships and troubles they currently have.



“Ghana is sick; the land of Ghana is sick. What has happened to our gold, what happened to our diamond? The oil we claim we have seen, what is happening to it? The Gold Coast, land of Gold, what has happened to it?



'What’s happening to our lands, our timber, our magnesium? Our natural resources? What happened to our farms and sadly, what happened to our cocoa?” he questioned.



The international preacher further touched on selfishness and how that has eaten into many citizens and this he says is evident in our everyday lives.



“Can I be honest with you? that all of us in our small ways, have become wicked because of our selfish desires; in our homes, our marriages, our community, in the way we talk, in the way we relate, you know exactly what you are saying is not right but you said it. Are we not so wicked that we are looking at others die and we become excited because that’s how we make it?

“Ask yourself, child of God and fellow Ghanaian, are you not wicked? If you are not wicked you would want to share your wealth, we want to amass all our wealth into our families and you don’t want your neighbours to have it, you are so wicked that on your lane, you are the only celebrity, all the others are paupers, wickedness is when you want only you to have recognition, nobody else should have it,” he added.



Dr. Tetteh was however optimistic that if the leadership of the country and the general populace will repent of their sinful ways and look again to God, the land will be ‘healed’ and things will work again.



“Even though we parade ourselves as religious people, we have forsaken this instruction. The Lord wants me to speak to Ghana that if we want Ghana to be well, we need to reconstruct ourselves again,” he said.



Watch the video below:



