Ghana is still in competent hands - Collins Amankwah to youth

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

Source: Kojo Hagan, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah has called on the youth of Ghana to exercise restraints and be patient with the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Akufo-Addo's government is doing everything possible to change the fortunes of the country, and transform the socio-economic architecture of Ghana by providing jobs and social interventions for citizens.



His statement came at the back of the intended demonstration by the organizers of "FIXTheCountry".



He humbly appealed to the youth and social media activists to support the government of President Akufo-Addo to succeed through their criticisms.

"I am urging the youth to be steadfast, innovative and take advantage of the Government Pro-youth policies and programmes. I know things are challenging but things will be better soon", he said.



Collins Amankwah urged the youth not to allow themselves be used by politicians to destabilize the country, but rather should focus on providing alternative solutions to the challenges we face as a Country.