Ghana is the only country that still has its borders closed – Okudzeto

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Why is the ECOWAS chairman’s country not leading by example? - Okudzeto quizzes

ECOWAS announced July 31st 2021 is reopening date of closed borders



2022 budget fails to capture reopening of Ghana’s border



Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said Ghana is the only country that still has its borders closed after COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, it is surprising the borders are still closed as Akufo-Addo was the one who set 31st July for reopening of borders for ECOWAS countries.



He wondered why the reopening of the borders was not captured in the 2022 budget whilst suggesting that Akufo-Addo failed to lead by example by opening Ghana’s borders.



“…What is more worrying to me is that the entire 8 pages, not a mention of the fact that as we speak our borders remains closed. Ghana is the only country in ECOWAS that still has its land borders closed. How does this budget and all of this ECOWAS talks from pages 20 to 28 (of the budget statement) benefit the Ghanaian people who live in the border communities?” He asked

“…As I speak, the president chaired a meeting in January this year and set as ECOWAS chairman a reopening target of 31at July, 2021 of our land borders as I speak to you Mr. Speaker, Senegal has complied, Mali, Gambia, Serra Lionel, Liberia Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, Cote d’ivore, Niger Nigeria, Togo and Benin have all complied. Why is the ECOWAS chairman’s country not leading by example? You chaired the meeting and set the target of 31st July. The borders have become a place for extortion."



Members of parliament today commenced debate on the 2022 budget statement after the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta presented it to parliament, on the 17th of November 2021.



Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has vowed not to approve the 2022 budget as they claim it will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.