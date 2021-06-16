'Ghana is too dark' - Nana Akomea

Recently, the stretch of road at GIMPA has become a hub of robbery as drivers who use the road are attacked by unknown assailants lurking around.

There have been series of complaints about drivers having their cars smashed with stones and valuables stolen.



Videos have surfaced to prove it is not safe to use the GIMPA road and even more worrying is that the streetlights are not working.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the State Transport Corporation (STC) CEO, Nana Akomea has appealed to the government to fix the streetlights in the country.



To him, the darkness in the country, particularly in the Capital City, contributes to the high rate of crime in the country.

He believed should the streetlights be fixed, it will help in clamping down on the rampant armed robbery.



"The country is too dark. Ghanaians pay streetlight levy but government come and government go, Minister go, Minister come but we're swallowed by darkness. It's time for us to resolve that issue. It will also help the job of the Police personnel," he said.



