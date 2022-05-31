Ghana keen on transforming its food systems

Phillip Daniel Laryea

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

Ghana, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), is currently mapping up some key strategies to transform its food systems toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 which calls for ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

One of such strategies is the commissioning of what is called the Ghana Food System Resilience Project (FSRP) which seeks to strengthen resilience in food production and supplies across Ghana and beyond.



In an interview in Koforidua, Operations Manager for the Food Systems Resilience Project, Phillip Daniel Laryea, explained that it is the burning desire of the Agric Ministry to see stability in food prices since it is a basic need that every Ghanaian should access with ease and with less cost.



“It is all part of the drive, that the Ministry wants to put in place interventions that food prices come down, (and) become stable across the country. You find out that prices fluctuate at times, so, some of these interventions are to ensure that the spikes we have in the system are controlled,” he said.



He said Ghana's surveillance systems are being enhanced to swiftly detect early warning signs concerning outbreaks of crop diseases, floods, and negative climate change impacts which may hinder bumper food production in the country.



Phillip Daniel Laryea also expressed that even though it is still a challenge, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is working to modernize agriculture to attract the teeming youth into the food production sector.

“This we can do to ensure that the current practices are modernized. We are also trying to apply information technology into agriculture to make it attractive for the youth,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Osei Owusu-Agyeman, who is the Food Systems Resilience Project Coordinator, also in an interview, urged that the Ghana Meteorological Agency should be well equipped with sophisticated tools to be able to give correct weather predictions to well inform other agencies to stay alert and be proactive.



He also emphasized the need to plant more trees to help mitigate the impacts of climate change on the country’s agricultural sector.



According to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as of the year 2020, one in five Africans are undernourished while 61 million African children are affected by stunting.



He expressed worry that women and girls bear the brunt of such disturbing reports and called that nations to need to build resilience against climate change and food shortage since “building resilience also requires addressing the climate crisis.”

With the commissioning of the FSRP therefore, Ghana becomes a leading African State working at ensuring inclusive transformation pathways to address food security, nutrition, social protection, environmental conservation, and resilience to shocks.







Osei Owusu-Agyeman