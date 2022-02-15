Ghana landscape restoration and small scale mining project launched

Some participants during the launch

The Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project,(GLRSSMP) a joint World Bank and Government of Ghana project under an IDA credit facility, has been virtually launched on Tuesday, 15th February, 2022.

This project was earlier proposed as the Ghana ASM Formalisation Project (GASMFP) with the objective of formalising the ASM sector, promoting sustainable ASM practices and building institutional capacity of institutions to manage ASM operations.



In order to build synergies for institutional collaboration and data sharing and show enhanced results, the World Bank merged the Landscape Restoration Project of the EPA under the policy direction of the ministry of environment science, technology and innovation (MESTI) with the Ghana ASM Formalisation Project of the MLNR into the GLRSSMP.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor who was one of the main speakers at the event said the commitment of the Government of President Akufo-Addo, to ensure the efficient management and utilisation of our natural resources is, thus, total and unwavering, and, so is the resolve of his Ministry to implement of this Project.



He said the Ministry is determined to make the legalisation of artisanal and small scale mining user and gender-friendly, and rid the sector of illegalities.



He called on all partners to work together to see to the success of this Project. "I will, respectfully, urge all implementing agencies, to continue to work in collaboration and in good faith, to ensure the success of the Project"

"Together we can, and we must, build and formalise our artisanal and small scale mining sector, to deliver a viable, responsible, sustainable and environmentally-sound small scale mining sector, that contributes to national development without destroying the environment" He concluded



The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie who launched the project said, the GLRSSMP will be anchored on the achievements and lessons drawn from the Ghana Environmental Management Project.



"The project will strengthen will strengthen our system of integrated natural resource and increase the benefits to the communities in the targeted Savannah forest landscape" He added



He acknowledged the support of the World Bank to the government of Ghana saying their approval of an amount of 103.36 million US dollars for the implementation of the GLRSSMP is highly appreciated and commendable.



Mr. Pierre Frank Laporte, Country Director of World Bank in his remarks said the project will strongly and steadfastly support the efforts of the government of Ghana in promoting integrated landscape management that cuts across various environmental sectors, notably agriculture, Forestry and Mining.

The project he also said will contribute to among others regularise small scale and artisanal mining popularly known as "Galamsey" while protecting livelihoods and creating jobs.



He said as part of this new climate change action plan, the World Bank has committed to further increase its climate financing, assuring that by 2023, all financing provided by the world Bank will be compliant with the Paris Agreement.



Dr. John Krugu, the National Project Coordinator and a task team lead of the project expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers and partners of the project for working tirelessly to make the event, although virtual a massive success and also to the world Bank for all the support leveled up for the project.