Ghana leads Climate Vulnerable Forum from May

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the UN Climate Change Conference

Source: GNA

Ghana will be hosting the next Presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) starting from May 2022 to May 2024.

The CVF is a global partnership of developing nations that are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming, and are tackling climate change to survive and thrive.



As part of preparatory activities, a delegation from the CVF Secretariat and the outgoing Presidency of Bangladesh are in Ghana to help ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Dr Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng, the Ghana Presidency CVF Coordinator explained to the Ghana News Agency that the team while in the country would pay courtesy calls on key agencies and ministries.



He recalled that at COP26, the members of the CVF agreed for Ghana to hold the next Presidency of the Forum as adopted in the CVF Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration.



Dr Tachie-Obeng said the CVF was a South-South cooperation platform enabling countries highly vulnerable to climate change to act together to deal with this historic global challenge across all world regions.

He said represents 1.5 billion people worldwide and is made up of 55 members from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Pacific.



The Maldives, along with 10 other countries, founded the CVF in Male' in November 2009.



The CVF has also dedicated platforms of cooperation for its Ministers of Finance and for parliamentarians.



The CVF Presidency gives Ghana the opportunity to lead the global community and engage deeply with concerns and priorities of countries that are highly vulnerable to the warming planet and climate change.