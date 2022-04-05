0
Ghana listed 93rd out of 163 countries on Global Terrorism Index

Kan Dapaah National Security1 Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana was ranked ninety-third in the recent Global Terrorism Index.

Although this gives Ghana a great outlook, Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, says the country is on high alert to curtail the threat of terrorism in the sub-region.

Responding to an urgent question in Parliament on the security status in the country, Mr. Kan Daapah said "there are growing infiltration of terrorism groups southwards in the sub-region and the security agencies and government are keeping vigilant”.

On the situation in Bawku, he said the Regional Security Council, REGSEC, continues to roll out measures to contain the situation.

He lauded MPs from the region for the immense role they are playing to resolve the conflict.

