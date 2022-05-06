Ghana loses over GH¢14m annually through procurement irregularities at MDAs – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe

Frankiln Cudjoe says Ghana has lost over GH¢ 1b between 2010 and 2020 due to procurement breaches

Ghana lost over GH¢ 800m due to procurement breaches at MDAs in 2020



Procurement breaches at MDAs peak during election years – Franklin Cudjoe



President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has bemoaned the high rate of procurement irregularities in government agencies in Ghana which is causing the state to lose a lot of money.



Franklin Cudjoe alleged that Ghana loses GH¢ 14m on average every year due to public procurement breaches at Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).



According to the IMANI president, public procurement at MDAs has cost Ghana over GH¢ 1 billion between 2010 and 2020.

“Each year in the last decade, Ministries, Departments and Agencies lose about GHC14.37 million to procurement irregularities. Abuse of the Public Procurement Act by Public Boards, Corporations, & other Statutory Institutions cost the country GHC1.04 billion between 2010 and 2020,” a tweet Cudjoe shared on May 5, 2022 read.



He further stated that an analysis by IMANI and Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) showed that public procurement irregularities are relatively high during election years.





“The highest procurement irregularities by Public Boards, Corporations, other Statutory Institutions were recorded in election years. 2012- GH¢ 59,431,777, 2016- GH¢ 59,753,033, 2020,” he added.He indicated that Ghana lost the highest amount of money to procurement breaches in 2020 where it lost over GH¢ 800 million.

Read the tweet shared by the IMANI president below:





The highest procurement irregularities by Public Boards,Corporations,other Statutory Institutions were recorded in election years. 2012- GHC59,431,777, 2016- GHC59,753,033, 2020- An Analysis of the Drivers of Procurement Irregularities in Ghana- IMANI & ACEP. @AcepPower @ImaniAfr — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) May 6, 2022

Loading…