Ghana losing its position as the educational hub in West Africa – Bright Simons

Bright Simons 00 Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has suggested that Ghana is losing its position as the education hub in the West African sub-region.

According to him, the number of foreign students in Ghana has drastically reduced over the past few years from 17000 to 5000.

In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, August 15, 2022, Simons added that even the foreign student enrolment in Ghana’s top tertiary institutions has dropped drastically.

“Looking for insights into what's reversing Ghana's standing as a regional educational hub. We see a 50%+ decline in the number of students from Nigeria, Congo, Togo etc from a peak of 15000+ since 2015 to ~9000 today. Int stats show a steeper decline than MOE stats (17k to 5k).

“Curiously, some of Ghana's most iconic institutions have seen an ever-steeper decline in foreign student enrollment than less well-known universities. In the 2015/2016 academic year, 2,967 were enrolled at Legon. The number dropped to 454. KNUST: 1549 int students in 2014 vs 715 in 2022,” parts of the tweets read.

Simons also asserted that the number of Ghanaian students travelling abroad has reduced compared to other countries in the sub-region like Nigeria.

