Ghana may record more road crashes in 2022 – GPRTU Chairman fears

Road accident

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Chairman of the Kumasi Sofoline Branch Mr Albert Boamah fears Ghana will record more road accidents and casualties within this year 2022.

According to the National Road Safety Authority report, the death toll from January to September 2021 is 2,100 compared to 2,080 in December 2020.



The total number of road accidents and deaths in 2021 increased as compared to 2020 and others.



Speaking on Road Safety Campaign Show hosted by Osei Kwadwo on Ambassador TV on YouTube and Monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr Albert Boamah blamed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Authority (DVLA) for not enforcing learning certificates from drivers before issuing and renewing their licenses for them.



According to him, per the road traffic regulations act, a driver can only renew on upgrade his/her license unless the driver has received two years of training with a certificate.

“Since DVLA authorities are not enforcing that law, it is difficult for drivers especially commercial drivers to join driving training to learn road safety regulations because whether they join the training or not, DVLA will renew or upgrade their license for them without demanding the certificate,” Mr Boamah said.



He added “I don’t know who advised the Inspector General of Police Dr Akuffo Dampare to remove police officers from our major roads”



“The absence of Police officers on our roads will give some recalcitrant drivers to misbehave on the road which can lead to more accidents and deaths,” he said.



“In my own view, I think Dr Akuffo Dampare should tell his men to enforce the road safety regulations act when they are on the road and stop accepting bribes from drivers than removing them from roads.”