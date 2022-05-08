Ghana most democratic society in Africa - Former Canadian PM

Stephen Harper with VP Bawumia at the Jubilee House

Stephen Harper, a former Prime Minister of Canada has described Ghana as the freest and most democratic society in Africa.

According to Harper, since the coming together of the Fourth Republic, Ghana has become a shining light in the region and across the continent living up to its 'Freedom and Justice' motto.



He was in Ghana in his capacity as Chairman of the International Democratic Union (IDU), to partake as the keynote speaker at a High-Level Public Lecture Series on Governance in Africa.



The lecture was held at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana in Accra on May 4.



Mr Harper, who was the 22nd PM of Canada, said Ghana remained at the forefront of advancing the concept of free election, rule of law, free trade, market oriented growth and continental free trade, a Graphic Online report stated.

About the lecture - with additional files from Graphic.com.gh<>



The lecture was organised by the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA), the youth wing of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) under the IDU in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a German development foundation and the New Patriotic Party, a member of the IDU.



It was on the theme " Democracy and Geo-Politics; a Global Perspective on the Changing Dynamics of the International Order". It was attended by the leadership and members of the YDUA and UDA from Cote d'Ivoire, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Morocco, Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Ghana, leaders of the IDU, members of the diplomatic corps, some national executives of the NPP and some youth groups.



The IDU is an alliance of all centre-right political parties in the world of which the NPP is a member.