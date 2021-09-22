Ghana must have a ceremony to apologize to Nkrumah – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party

The General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah has said that Ghanaians need to seek forgiveness from the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to her, the iconic leader was treated with disdain during the last part of his days on earth. Juxtaposing the treatment meted out to the late former President to the contributions he made to Ghana’s development, Nana Yaa Jantuah drew the conclusion that Ghana has not been fair to its first President.



The General Secretary shared these sentiments on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show with Samuel Eshun.



Discussing the theme, “Revisiting Nkrumahism and its Relevance in Ghana’s Current State of Affairs”, she expressed: “We banished Nkrumah and he was left stateless. It was when Sekou Toure decided to take him in as a second President that he had a habitation. This was the President of this nation and we just took him off. Normally when Coup D’etats happen, the Presidents are in the country. Acheampong and co. were killed. Of course, very uncomfortable and unfortunate situation. But at least today someone can say Acheampong and co. were buried at the military cemetery."



"Even if they were put in mass graves they can be identified but this is a person that died and for so long he was in Guinea. And we couldn’t bring him down.”



She lamented that after 49 years of Nkrumah’s passing, the nation had not given the first President of the land a befitting burial.



Nana Yaa reasoned that Kwame Nkrumah might have uttered bitter words from this painful experience and that could be a reason the reigns of various governments in Ghana have been abysmal.

She thus stressed that as a country, “there should be a ceremony to say sorry to Nkrumah."



Yesterday, 21st September 2021 marked Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day; a day set aside to remember and honour the country’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Dr Nkrumah became the leader of government business in 1951 after leading the CPP to victory to form a government, a process which eventually led the Gold Coast to independence from British rule in 1957.



He also played a key role in the formation of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU).



As the leader of the country, Dr Nkrumah led massive socio-economic development that resulted in a number of infrastructural projects, including the construction of the Akosombo Dam, the Tema Motorway, among other projects.