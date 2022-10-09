Ghana must have a judiciary that delivers impartial justice, EC that ensures inclusiveness – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama appears to have taken a swipe at state institutions including the judiciary, the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana in a series of tweets.

The former president, in tweets that were shared on Saturday, October 8, 2022, suggested that these institutions are not currently performing their mandates efficiently.



He said that the EC, for instance, should not be doing the bidding of the party in power, and the police must serve Ghanaians and not intimidate them.



“A judiciary owes it a duty to deliver impartial justice to the people; an Ombudsman owes a duty of care to the people to investigate all issues of malfeasance; a police force should exist to serve the people and not rein terror on them;



“… an electoral commission owes a sacred duty of care to the people by ensuring they are included in the electoral process & not excluded in the interest of the incumbent admin; an independent media owes it to the people to not only report facts without bias but to hold the govt of the day accountable,” parts of the tweet read.



The former president shared the tweets together with pictures from his speech at the Official Opening Dinner of the 2nd 500 CEO Summit, hosted by Liberty University, Virginia, USA, where he (Mahama) was celebrated for governing wisely, “advocating and achieving a consistent track record on economic development, women’s participation in education, and enhancing economic growth.”

Mahama was also honoured by Liberty University with a Global Leadership and Economic Impact Award.



