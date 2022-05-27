Ghana must support and embrace initiatives for women's empowerment and equality - Speaker

Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin

Source: Parliament of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has stated that due to the nature of the Ghanaian Parliament, both sides of the House must commit to consultations and consensus-building in order to gain public support.

In reference to the current composition of Parliament, Mr. Speaker stated, "The glaring flaws in Ghana's 1992 Constitution necessitate a review, and until its successful implementation, members of both parties must engage in strategic engagements and compromise."



He made these remarks in Accra to a delegation from the Canadian Senate led by the Senator and Co-Chair of the Canada-Africa Parliamentary Association, Hon. Amina Gerba, who had paid him a courtesy call in Parliament to understand the delicate situation in which Ghana's Parliament finds itself.



In addition, the speaker emphasised the need to support and strengthen equality and women's empowerment initiatives in the country. "Given Ghana's enviable democratic credentials in Africa, there is still a need to promote women's sense of worth and their right to influence and lead developmental change," he stated.

He added that the Affirmative Action bill requires immediate attention and that the legislature is committed to working cohesively with the Executive branch to ensure that the draft bill is presented to the House in order to create a window of opportunity for women, the elderly, the disabled, and members of minority groups.



In response to the concerns raised by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, H. E. Kati Csaba, informed the group that Canada had approved a programme to assist Ghana's Parliament in the areas of gender equality, equity, and inclusiveness. According to her, this action will foster and develop a relationship between Ghana and Canada that is mutually beneficial.



Hon. Amina Gerba commended Speaker Bagbin for his commitment and service in carrying out his responsibilities to Mother Ghana and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association with diligence.