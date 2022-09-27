Ghana needs a new generation of positive thinkers - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has disclosed that Ghana needs a new generation of positive thinkers who are prepared to find HOPE in themselves and not in others.

He says Ghana does not lack the men and women of substance who have the capacity to vision out real and achievable growth trajectories, but the real handicap is committed Leadership which spins around, Integrity.



“God is not a wicked God, so He certainly did not create only one Kwame Nkrumah: He created us and imbued us with lots of talent and gifts except that we have refused to discover what we are made of,” he said.



Joined by the likes of Dr. Ishmael Yamson, Rev. Dr. Gordon Kisseh & Rev. Dr. Shadrach Ofosu-Ware, to speak at an Intergenerational Leadership Dialogue at the Ghana Academy Of Arts And Sciences: it was for Youth Groups being mentored vis-a-vis, Mindset Transformation for nation-building.



The Programme was under the auspices of PALI Ghana, an Independent Christian oriented Charity Organization that is focused on building solid values in the Youth.



“I have proven to myself over time that I don’t need to depend on the mindset of others to think: I believe in my abilities and God- given gifts so I pray and pursue what I have to pursue. If I can do it; who says you too cannot do it?"



The Youth Groups were drawn from some academic Institutions of higher learning in Accra, Eastern Region and Central Region.



The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), is a Public Policy Advocacy Think-Thank that is anchored to a vision of Mindset Transformation for build Ghana and other nations. Interestingly, the AMI had its maiden Inaugural Event at the same Ghana Academy Of Arts And Sciences in July 2019.



For the record, the new structures that house the Academy, were built by President John Evans Atta-Mills.