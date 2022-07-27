2
Ghana needs a social media policy – Ashanti regional GBA president

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is advocating for a national social media policy to regulate media content being channelled through those platforms.

According to the Ashanti regional President of the Association, Kwame Owusu Sekyere, Ghanaians are seriously abusing the platform by using the media space to malign people which is against the country’s cultural norms.

He added that people also use the platforms to promote indecent language among others.

Speaking to GHOne News, the respected legal practitioner said that if not checked happenings on social media space will negatively influence the country’s moral, and cultural beliefs hence the call for sanity.

He explained the call is not against freedom of speech enshrined in the country’s constitution for the citizenry but a call to sanitise those platforms.

Responding to the concerns of the Ghana Bar Association, President of the Ghana Independent Broadcast Association (GIBA) Cecil Thomas Nee Lantey Sunkwa-Mills welcomed the call but stressed it will be very difficult to control the content on the social media space.

