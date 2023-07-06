16
Menu
News

Ghana needs a system that allows for the removal of incompetent govt before election – Kpessa-Whyte

Kpessa Whyte University of Ghana researcher, Prof Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A research fellow with the History and Politics Department of the Institute of African Studies (IAS), University of Ghana, Prof Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has called for an amendment of Ghana’s Constitution to allow for the immediate removal of non-performing governments.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Dr Kpessa-Whyte said that waiting to change an incompetent government after four is too long a time and costly.

He suggested that a democratic system that allows non-performing presidents to be removed before elections would save the country a lot of resources.

“Ghana needs a constitutional provision to allow "we the people" to cut short the incompetence of any government through a democratic RECALL so that we can collectively avoid burden of waiting and wasting away under a locked-in election cycle,” the academic wrote.

The Constitution of Ghana allows for a change in government after every four years through presidential elections.

Also, presidents are allowed to serve for only two terms. Each term is made up of four years, meaning presidents can serve for a maximum of 8 years.

View Dr Kpessa-Whyte’s tweet below:



BAI/OGB

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Related Articles: