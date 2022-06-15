Ghana needs a tried and tested leadership, 'try me and see' leadership cause harm - Kpessa-Whyte

Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte

Gov't blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict on economic challenges

Akufo-Addo ask Ghanaians to 'try me and see'



Kpessa-Whyte rallies Ghanaians to be optimistic



A senior research fellow in History and Politics at the Institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has encouraged Ghanaians to be hopeful amidst recent challenges including the high cost of living.



In a tweet shared by the lecturer, he expressed his optimism about a Ghana that encapsulates everyone’s dreams and desires.



He further took a subtle swipe at the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for offering leadership that cause harm.



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte additionally rallied Ghanaians to support a tried and tested leadership.

“Hope in the midst of despair. One day and I pray in our lifetime, we will have the Ghana of our dreams and desire. We have seen what harm a "try me and see leadership" can cause. Time to believe and hope again. Ghana needs a tried and tested leadership. Let's do it together!” he tweeted.



The country’s economy has in recent times experienced a downturn.



While the government has blamed it on the adverse impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have blamed it on the president’s bad leadership.



It will be recalled that in 2016 while in opposition and campaigning to be president, Nana Akufo-Addo challenged voters to give him the opportunity to serve.



Addressing Moslem clerics and Chiefs of Settler communities in Derma, in the Tano South constituency, in the Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Akufo-Addo explained that the NPP, traditionally, has not done well electorally in settler communities across the country, largely because of the deliberate tagging of the NPP as an “anti-Northern” party by political opponents.



"This year, try me too. Give me the chance to show you what I can do. Four years is not so far away. If I come and I don’t succeed, kick me out. God knows my heart and I can assure you that I won’t disappoint you. Progress and prosperity are what I am offering the people of Ghana."