Ghana needs an inspirational leader, not another political party – Kofi Koranteng

Independent presidential aspirant for the 2024 general elections, Kofi Koranteng has asked Ghanaians to ditch the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

He also indicated that Alan Kyeremanten’s move from the NPP to launch his new “Movement for Change” party comes around as an “elite faux pas” rather than an agenda to save the country.



Speaking on Happy98.9fm’s “Happy Morning Show” with Kwadwo Sefa Danqwah, Kofi Koranteng claimed that the country’s problems are a result of poor governance by the two major political parties.



He promised Ghanaians that when he is given the go-ahead on December 7, 2024, the gross mismanagement in the previous four decades will be undone.



“Ghanaians are searching for a new leader rather than a new political party,” he said.



In order to aid in the nation’s development, he also urged for an appropriate national plan including sustainable job development in agriculture and other essential industries.

"It’s clear that people in this country need jobs badly, but many young people and recent graduates are still without employment. If the proper measures are taken, we can employ a lot of people,” he remarked.



As part of his initiative to develop the country, he picked agriculture as a key sector that will bolster the economy.



